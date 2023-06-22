You may remember Quinta Brunson from her Buzzfeed days, but more likely you know her from the hit show Abbott Elementary. According to a report, Brunson will receive the Just for Laughs Best Comedy Person Award at the ComedyPro conference, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The show Abbott Elementary was an Office-esque show, a comedy mockumentary about an underserved school in Philadelphia. As of now, the show is on a pause due to the WGA strike. Brunson will report to Montreal to receive the honor after participating in Just for Laughs' New Faces comic discovery program in 2017.

The ComedyPRO conference will take place July 26-29, near the end of Just For Laughs comedy festival.

Other awards include the best stand up comic prize, which will go to Bert Kreischer for his latest comedy special, Razzle Dazzle, on Netflix. You may also know the JFL veteran from his other comedy special The Machine which was based on his experience with the Russian mob.

The awards show on July 28 will also award Ronny Chieng the breakout comedy star of the year trophy. Feel Good star Mae Martin will receive the rising comedy star of the year prize.

There will also be a panel with the cast of Killing It, including The Office star Craig Robinson, Rell Battle and Claudia O’Doherty. JFL organizers announced that star of the Hulu comedy Ramy Youssef will lead a conversation about faith and Islam in comedy, and its role in his stage and screen performances.

Finally, Chris Estrada and Frankie Quinones will also be in Montreal for a preview screening of the second season premiere for Hulu’s This Foolseries.