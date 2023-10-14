After the WGA strike concluded, Quinta Brunson from ‘Abbott Elementary' faces an episode cut for season 3. The series, a mockumentary set in an elementary school, needed to address a significant time jump.

Abbott Elementary's first 2 seasons typically adhere to the school calendar. However, this season would be different with the show starting in September when school begins. Brunson recognized the need to explain the absence and maintain the series' world's integrity.

Although Brunson embraced the creative opportunities presented, there's a challenge to overcome. The upcoming Abott Elementary season will feature fewer episodes due to the strike's impact and scheduling restrictions.

‘ABBOTT ELEMENTARY’ season 3 will have less episodes than season 2 “because of the strike, and because of the airing schedule, because of what ABC has room for on their schedule.” (https://t.co/2h8jI4AW96) pic.twitter.com/ARxPFqVoMN — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 13, 2023

While acknowledging the shorter season, Brunson welcomed the change.

“We did 22 last season, and that’s a lot of TV, in particular for me because I’m writing and producing and starring in it,” she said. “So for me, I welcomed a shorter season because it was tiring, exhausting work. Love it, but exhausting for me.”.

She and her team returned to the writers' room recently after the strike, starting from scratch. The focus was on developing Abott Elementary's season arc and premiere episode.

Now, the challenge lay in explaining the characters' absence and reigniting the audience's engagement with the series after a long hiatus.

More than presenting another Abott Elementary season, Quinta Brunson noted the general desire to get back to work. “Strikes suck. They’re hard. People hurl insults at each other. It gets nasty. But once it’s done, it really feels like both sides are happy with what they accomplished. I know I feel that way with Warner Bros.”

Fewer episodes or not, Abbott Elementary is likely to remain a critical and ratings hit, securing a third season and a loyal audience.