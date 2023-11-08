In a concerning turn of events, USMNT star Christian Pulisic was forced to exit AC Milan's Champions League clash against PSG due to injury

In a concerning turn of events, USMNT star Christian Pulisic was forced to exit AC Milan‘s Champions League clash against PSG due to injury, reported by GOAL. Milan manager Stefano Pioli provided an update during the postgame press conference, indicating that Pulisic might be dealing with a cramp, albeit in the same area where he previously sustained an injury.

Pioli expressed his concern, stating, “It seems like a cramp, but in the same place as last time… We really hope it's just that.” Pulisic, the talented winger, was substituted just moments before the end of the match. As the injury occurred in the hamstring area, there are worries about his fitness leading up to the international break.

Pulisic's availability for the upcoming crucial fixtures for the USMNT is now uncertain. The team faces Trinidad and Tobago in two vital matches, with a spot in the 2024 Copa America at stake. Additionally, Milan has a Serie A fixture against Lecce scheduled for the weekend, adding further urgency to Pulisic's recovery efforts.

Fans, teammates, and coaching staff alike will be anxiously awaiting updates on Pulisic's condition, hoping for a swift recovery to see the talented winger back on the pitch representing both Milan and the USMNT in the upcoming fixtures. The timing of this injury adds to the frustration, especially considering Pulisic's impressive form in recent matches, making him a vital asset for both club and country.

What's next for Christian Pulisic at USMNT and AC Milan?

As the medical team assesses the extent of the injury, Christian Pulisic will undoubtedly be working hard on his recovery. His absence would be a significant blow to both Milan and the USMNT, as they rely on his skill, speed, and creativity on the field. AC Milan faces Lecce next in the Serie A this Saturday.