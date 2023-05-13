FIFA 23 News: Bundesliga TOTS Announced

FIFA 23’s Bundesliga TOTs has finally been announced for FIFA Ultimate Team. Fans vote their favorite players from the league who make their way onto the TOTS team. Typically, 15 players are selected with three being available via TOTS Moments cards.

The following players were selected to be on the Bundesliga TOTS Team:

Gregor Kobel – Goalkeeper (Borussia Dortmund)

Jude Bellingham – Midfielder (Borussia Dortmund)

Jamal Musiala – Attacking-Midfielder (Bayern Munich)

Matthijs De Ligt – Centre-Back (Bayern Munich)

Joshua Kimmich – Defending Midfielder (Bayern Munich)

Christopher Nkunku – Forward (RB Leipzig)

Moussa Diaby – Winger (Leverkusen)

Julian Brandt – Attacking Midfielder (Borussia Dortmund)

Alphonso Davies – Left-Back (Bayern Munich)

Jeremie Frimpong – Right-Back (Leverkusen)

Niclas Füllkrug – Forward (Werder Bremen)

Randal Kolo Muani – Forward (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Leroy Sané – Winger (Bayern Munich)

Jonas Hofman – Winger (Borussia Mönchegladbach)

Nico Schlotterbeck – Centre-Back (Borussia Dortmund)

Leon Goretzka – Midfielder (Bayern Munich)

Sadio Mané – Forward (Bayern Munich)

Maxence Lacroix – Centre-Back (VfL Wolfsburg)

TOTS Makeup and Moments Cards

Obviously, this year’s TOTS team is dominated by Bayern Munich (7) and Borussia Dortmund (4), who collectively make up over 60% of the team. This should come as no surprise though, considering the level of talent both teams offer. Both clubs currently stand at first and second place of the Bundesliga standings table. The next closest team is Leverkusen with only two players.

Goretzka, Mané, and Lacroix will join as TOTS moments cards. These are players who didn’t quite make it to the starting 11, but will likely be made available via Squad Building Challenge (SBCs) cards or Objectives.

Surprisingly, Christopher Nkunku has made the team, who’s missed nine of 31 games this season due to injury, only scoring 13 goals so far this season. Nonetheless, he’s still a great player, and the fans have decided he’s deserved a spot on the roster.

Up Next: Serie A TOTS

For those who missed out on the chance to vote their favorite players onto their TOTS team. Moreover, the next vote will occur on May 15th for Serie A. Additionally, You can vote on their website by clicking here starting May 15th. Voting for Serie A TOTS closes on May 18th, and will be announced by either the end of May or beginning of June.

