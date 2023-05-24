Portuguese forward Joao Felix has said he wants to continue his journey at Chelsea beyond this season. The 23-year-old is currently on loan at Stamford Bridge from Atletico Madrid.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Portuguese confirmed that he wants to stay at Chelsea. “I don’t know yet about my future, but I loved these months. I would really like to be here. It’s a top club, and everyone here has been really good to me”.

Atleti manager Diego Simeone decided to send Felix on loan to the Premier League giants as he believed he wasn’t the player he wanted to build his team around. He could be proven right as the former La Liga champions are set to finish above outgoing champions Real Madrid this season.

The jury is out for Felix’s time at Stamford Bridge. Although he hasn’t been given enough matches due to the managerial instability, he has only bagged three goals with the Blues on his loan. Felix’s future will be decided after the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea.

The former PSG manager will be announced as the new Chelsea boss at the end of the season as he will take over the reins from Frank Lampard.

The Blues have had their worst Premier League season in this century. They currently sit 12th in the Premier League and got knocked out of the FA Cup and League Cup by Manchester City, respectively. Moreover, they lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final. However, they would hope that they return to winning ways soon.