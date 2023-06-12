Silvio Berlusconi, the former president of AC Milan and prominent Italian figure, has passed away at the age of 86, reported by goal.com. The charismatic media mogul, who also served as Italian Prime Minister, died on June 12, 2023, at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan. Berlusconi had been under medical care since April after being diagnosed with a lung infection related to a previously undisclosed case of chronic leukemia.

Throughout his illustrious career, Silvio Berlusconi made significant contributions to both the business and political landscapes. He founded Mediaset, a prominent media company, and also led four governments during his time in politics. In 1994, he was elected as the Prime Minister for the first time, and his second term from 2001 to 2006 became the longest tenure for an Italian leader since World War II. Berlusconi returned to power in 2008 but was compelled to resign in 2011 due to a financial crisis.

On the sporting front, Berlusconi made a lasting impact as the owner of AC Milan from 1986 to 2017. Under his ownership, the club experienced tremendous success, capturing eight league titles, the Coppa Italia, and five UEFA Champions League trophies. Berlusconi's tenure at AC Milan was marked by significant investment, leading to the club's rise as a European football powerhouse.

Beyond his contributions to football and media, Berlusconi's personal life included two marriages and five children. His passing marks the end of an era for Italian politics and the football world. Silvio Berlusconi will be remembered for his indelible influence on AC Milan's history and his role as a prominent figure in Italian society.