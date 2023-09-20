Zlatan Ibrahimovic's potential involvement with AC Milan took an intriguing turn as he met with Milan owner Gerry Cardinale. The former Manchester United man retired from all forms of competitive football in May and was given a special tribute by Milan supporters.

This meeting, reported by DAZN, has sparked rumors of the charismatic striker taking on a new role within the club's management. Following Milan's disappointing 5-1 defeat in the derby della Madonnina, Ibrahimovic observed the team's training at Milanello. The Swedish legend's presence raised eyebrows, and it seemed there was more to the story than initially met the eye.

According to DAZN journalist Orazio Accomando, another meeting between Ibrahimovic and Cardinale occurred at a Milan hotel on Corso Venezia. The purpose of this encounter was to discuss the possibility of Ibrahimovic assuming a role as an AC Milan director.

Ibrahimovic's influential presence within the squad has made him a strong candidate for such a position. His experience, charisma, and deep connection with Milan could prove valuable assets in the club's leadership.

AC Milan, amid these developments, released a brief message from Ibrahimovic. The timing of this message coincided with the Rossoneri's Champions League clash against Newcastle at San Siro, fueling speculation about his potential involvement.

In another noteworthy development, Cardinale and Giorgio Furlani and Milan President Paolo Scaroni met with Newcastle director Amanda Staveley at an institutional lunch organized by UEFA. These meetings hint at significant changes and discussions within AC Milan's leadership and future direction, raising curiosity among fans and football enthusiasts alike. As the story unfolds, the football world eagerly awaits to see if Zlatan Ibrahimovic will take on a new role at the storied club and what impact it may have on Milan's future endeavors.