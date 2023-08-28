Expansion and realignment discussions have been the talk of the summer. In 2024 and 2025, things will look much different than what we see this year, and one conference still figuring out what to do is the ACC. Lately, discussions have involved possibly adding Stanford, Cal, and SMU, especially with the Pac-12 Conference seemingly ending after this season.

With Week 1 of the college football season beginning this weekend and Week Zero already taking place, everybody is hoping this gets done as soon as possible. Well, the latest update seems like it's close to becoming a reality, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

‘Sources: After a weekend of conversations, there’s continued momentum toward the ACC adding Stanford, Cal and SMU. ACC officials are working on gathering the presidents/chancellors on a call, which is expected to take place at some point early this week.'

As Thamel reports, there is momentum towards the ACC adding these three teams, but he also mentions it's “only in pencil” right now. The biggest hurdle remaining is how to divide the pool money, but the matter of these three schools moving to the ACC sure looks like it might happen within the next few days.

After the Pac-12 Conference dropped down to four programs, Cal and Stanford always seemed to be the most likely programs due go next due to the name appeal and academics. If that's the case, Washington State and Oregon State remain the final two, and it's only a matter of time before the Pac-12 Conference, as we know it, comes to an end.