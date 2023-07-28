The SEC and Big Ten have been the leaders in conference expansion, adding some of the top college football programs. Colorado is the latest school to make a change, agreeing to bolt the Pac-12 for the Big 12. Will the ACC get involved? Nothing is imminent, but the ACC is reportedly weighing its options.

The ACC has considered the possibility of trying to add a couple of Pac-12 schools. The ACC has run models while looking into the possibility of adding Oregon and Washington to the conference, ESPN reports. The conference has also eyed West Virginia and SMU.

“The ACC has been and remains highly engaged in looking at anything that makes us a better and stronger conference,” ACC commissioner Jim Phillips told ESPN. “We've spent considerable time on expansion to see if there is anything that fits. We have a tremendous group of institutions but if there was something that made us better, we would absolutely be open to it.”

Adding Oregon and Washington would be an unprecedented move amid conference expansion, given their distance from most ACC schools. However, geography has made little difference in the most recent conference expansion decisions.

The ACC hasn't made a push for expansion because conference officials have yet to conclude if doing so would help it compete financially with the SEC and Big Ten.

The Big Ten led Power Five conferences with $845.6 million in total revenue last year, according to USA Today. The school is poised to add USC and UCLA next year. The SEC was second with $49.9 million in revenue school. Texas and Oklahoma are set to leave the Big 12 for the SEC.

If the Pac-12 were to lose Oregon, Washington, Colorado, USC and UCLA, the conference could become virtually unrecognizable.