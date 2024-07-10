A'ja Wilson had a standout game Wednesday, scoring 24 points and grabbing 20 rebounds to lead the Las Vegas Aces to an 84-79 victory over the Seattle Storm. The game marked Wilson's first career 20-20 game, making her the second player in Aces history to achieve this feat, following Natalie Williams in 2001 when the team was the Utah Starzz. It was the 21st 20-20 game in WNBA history.

Wilson's stats didn’t stop at points and rebounds; she also contributed four blocks and three steals. This made her only the second player in WNBA history, alongside Sylvia Fowles, to record a game with 20 points, 20 rebounds, 3-plus steals and 3-plus blocks, per ESPN News Services.

Jackie Young was another key player for the Aces, scoring 27 points. Young's contribution included a personal 9-0 run in the third quarter that helped the Aces build a 54-45 lead. She hit a crucial 3-pointer from the corner with 4:32 left in the third quarter to give Las Vegas a 48-45 lead and followed it up with scores on the next three possessions.

Despite Wilson’s double-double performance midway through the third quarter, she had a scare when accidentally struck in the nose by Nneka Ogwumike. Wilson briefly left the court but returned a few possessions later.

Aces improve to 8-1 record with return of Chelsea Gray

Las Vegas improved to 14-7 with this win and maintained an impressive 8-1 record with Chelsea Gray in the lineup. Gray finished the game with 11 points and six assists, while Kelsey Plum added 13 points for the Aces.

On the Storm’s side, Jewell Loyd scored a game-high 28 points, while Skylar Diggins-Smith contributed 16 points and eight assists. Ezi Magbegor recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Ogwumike, usually a consistent scorer, ended her streak of 23 straight games in double figures, finishing with just nine points.

The game remained competitive until the final moments. With 48.2 seconds left, Wilson hit a contested jumper to give the Aces an 82-76 lead. Though Loyd was fouled on a 3-point attempt and made all three free throws to bring the Storm within three points, Seattle couldn't capitalize on their final possession. Ogwumike's open 3-pointer fell short, and Loyd’s desperation heave was off target, allowing Wilson to secure the rebound and ice the game with two free throws.

Despite being held to 30 points in the first half, their second-lowest output of the season, the Aces managed to rally in the second half to secure the win.

Wednesday was also what is often referred to as the WNBA's “camp day,” with several games being played during the working day specifically so children can attend a game. Other day games on Wednesday included the Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever, the New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun, the Atlanta Dream vs. Chicago Sky and the Dallas Wings vs. Phoenix Mercury.