Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson played with some extra motivation in the Aces' 91-84 win over the Dallas Wings. After finishing third in MVP voting behind Alyssa Thomas and the winner Breanna Stewart, Wilson had a historic game, putting up 30 points and 11 rebounds in the win. Wilson had her third consecutive 30-point game in the playoffs, making her the first WNBA player to have three straight 30-point games in the playoffs.

Following the game, Wilson responded to her huge game saying, “I mean, it's playoff basketball. A lot of people wish they were where we are today, and I am grateful to be in this space where I am able to play along amazing athletes. I'm playing the game that I love, so I wear my emotions on my sleeve,” via The Associated Press.

A'ja Wilson's game gives the Aces a 2-0 lead over the Wings as they seek their second consecutive WNBA championship after winning their first in 2022. If the Aces can get one more win in the best of five series, they will advance to the Finals and play the winner of the Connecticut Sun-New York Liberty series.

She is the only player on her team to have a 30-point game so far in the playoffs as she continues to rack up mind-boggling numbers this tournament. Losing the MVP ‘hurt like hell' for Wilson, who just picked up her second Defensive Player of the Year award. However, if Wilson continues putting up these numbers for the Aces, there's a good chance she'll be taking home the WNBA Finals MVP instead.