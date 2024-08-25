The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Chicago Sky after a last-second buzzer-beater layup from A'ja Wilson. It was the players that executed the play, but it was the coach that had to put it in motion for the players to run it. As a coach herself, Dawn Staley understood that, and she gave Aces head coach Becky Hammon props for the game-winning play call on X, formerly Twitter.

“SCREEN. PASS. FINISH! And give that ish up for @BeckyHammon,” Staley tweeted.

Hammon is one of the best coaches in the league, so it's no surprise that she drew up a game-winning play for the Aces.

Aces defeat Sky on buzzer-beater layup from A'ja Wilson

It was a nailbiter at the end as the Las Vegas Aces defeated the Chicago Sky 77-75 with a buzzer-beater layup from A'ja Wilson. The Aces led by 13 points late in the fourth quarter, but the Sky began to fight back down the stretch. Chennedy Carter made a three-pointer to cut the Aces lead to three points with 37 seconds remaining, and after getting a stop on defense she made another three-pointer with a second left to tie the game.

The Aces called a timeout and head coach Becky Hammon drew a game-winning play. Chelsea Gray passed the ball to Wilson and she went up with the layup to win the game. Wilson finished with 20 points and 18 rebounds for the Aces, while Carter finished with 25 points and five rebounds for the Sky.

Angel Reese had another big game, scoring 11 points and grabbing 22 rebounds, making it her third game in a row where she had 20+ boards and the only WNBA player to accomplish that.

After the game, Wilson tweeted about her struggles from the floor, as she shot 8-of-28 from the field.

“Could've built a house with my bricks today but WONT HE DO IT on this lovely Sunday afternoon,” Wilson tweeted.

LeBron James also showed some love to A'ja Wilson on social media, tweeting “GAME BLOUSES!!!!! @_ajawilson22.”

During an interview after the first quarter, Wilson expressed her frustrations towards what seemed like the referees.

“Everyone has to do their job. From the players, to the refs, to the coaches, we all have to do our job. I don’t appreciate being looked at and stared at as if you’re trying to intimidate me, or act like I don't have a voice on this court,” Wilson said. “If I get fined for this, I am terribly sorry, but it's ridiculous. We've been going through this all season, so, everybody's got to do their job.”

The Aces are still battling to move up the standings and get a higher seed in the playoffs, as they're on the road to winning their third championship in a row.