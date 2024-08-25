CHICAGO — The Chicago Sky engaged in one of their most intense matchups of the 2024 season on Sunday. The Sky took on A'ja Wilson and the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces in a battle that ended in a thriller. Chennedy Carter hit a clutch three-pointer that tied the game, only for Wilson to make a buzzer-beater that gave the Sky a heartbreaking 77-75 loss. Angel Reese made her mark on the game as well, amassing another historical feat.

Reese ended the matchup with 11 points and a whopping 22 rebounds. She became the only WNBA player to ever record three consecutive 20-plus rebound games, the league announced on X (formerly Twitter). Reese totaled 20 rebounds against the Phoenix Mercury on Aug. 18 and another 20 against the Connecticut Sun on Aug. 23.

Unfortunately, Reese's incredible effort did not result in a win, but she and her teammates performed admirably.

Chennedy Carter ended the contest with a game-high 25 points, including her thrilling three-pointer that nearly pushed the Sky to overtime:

The fourth-year guard did all she could to help her squad. Furthermore, fellow starting guard Lindsay Allen came alive in the fourth quarter with an And-1 and a pair of buckets that helped close the Aces' lead. Meanwhile, Angel Reese's frontcourt running mate Kamilla Cardoso contributed eight points, 12 rebounds, and a career-high five blocks. The duo of Reese and Cardoso continues to look promising with every game they share.

Sky look to overcome tough stretch after Aces loss

The Aces did not have a full grip on the Sky at the start of Sunday's game. Chicago held Las Vegas to zero percent (0-for-9) on three-pointers through the first half. But A'ja Wilson refused to let her team fade away. Wilson ended the matchup with 20 points, 18 rebounds, and two steals. Her most important bucket of the game was her last-second layup that secured the Aces' win:

Las Vegas' victory improved their record to 18-11, and they pushed the Sky down to 11-18. Chicago is now 1-3 since resuming the second half of the season. Fortunately, they retain their eighth-place league standing. Yet, the Atlanta Dream is hot on their trails with just one less win.

Teresa Weatherspoon was proud of how Chicago played on Sunday despite their tough loss. Still, she emphasized that the Sky are in a “hunt” to maintain their place to compete in the postseason.

The Sky will regroup before taking on the Washington Mystics back at Wintrust Arena on Aug 28.