Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson had a rough go of it for much of Sunday afternoon against the Chicago Sky. But Wilson made things count in the final moment, hitting a game-winning buzzer-beater off a perfect inbounds pass to earn a 77-75 victory.

Talk about a dime:

The game-winner capped off an 8-of-28 shooting performance for Wilson, who took to X, formerly Twitter, immediately after her last-second heroics: “Could’ve built a house with my bricks today but WONT HE DO IT on this lovely Sunday afternoon.”

Wilson also reacted to LeBron James' congratulatory message and offered up another post about the “Basketball Gods” and their role in the play:

A'ja Wilson's wild game

A'ja Wilson's game against the Sky was crazy from the beginning. The Aces star shot 3-of-13 in the first quarter alone and had some choice words for just about “everyone” amid her early struggles.

Her shooting efficiency didn't get much better throughout the rest of the game, and she wound up with as many points (20) as missed shots. While she did grab 18 rebounds and also notched three blocks, two steals and two assists, Las Vegas was actually outscored by nine points in her 33 minutes. Wilson was also blocked five times by Sky center Kamilla Cardoso, the most times she has been blocked by a single player in a game in her career, per StatMamba.

Wilson's game-winner came after the Aces blew a 13-point lead in the final four and a half minutes of the fourth quarter. After going up 73-60 with 4:36 to play, Las Vegas allowed a 15-2 run over the next 4:35. Sky guard Chennedy Carter tied the game with a clutch 3-pointer with a second left, setting up Wilson's last-second shot.

That game-winner couldn't have happened without the beautiful assist from Chelsea Gray. That was Gray's seventh assist of the game. Kelsey Plum added 18 points for the Aces, who moved to 18-11 on the season.

While this wasn't her best performance, A'ja Wilson added another MVP moment as she goes for the third of her career.