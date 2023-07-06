Candace Parker may be in the twilight of her career but her winning ways stay the same. The Las Vegas Aces leader is still carrying a team's torch like how she did it with the Los Angeles Sparks. She posits that the LA team has quite some similarities with her bond with A'ja Wilson, and Chelsea Gray among others.

The Aces have a 93.8% win percentage on a 15-1 record. This makes their squad sit atop the Western Conference standings. Candace Parker explains how this championship-caliber squad is similar to the 2016 Sparks, via Doug Feinberg of AP News.

“Our team was really, really close. I don’t think it’s by accident that you have success on the court when you’re cool off the court,” she added.

Their off-court bond may be nice but they make it matter on the court. A'ja Wilson racks up the most points per game on the team with a 19.6 average. Her rebounding is also close to a double-double as she has 9.2 rebounds per game. Chelsea Gray takes care of their offense because she facilitates and nets 6.4 assists per game. Candace Parker also shows out on the defensive end with 1.6 steals per game.

Parker posits that their mentality is the reason for all this success

“In terms of the mentality of this team, it reminds me a lot of 2016. It was just business-like game to game. It didn’t matter the result, it was whether we did what we were supposed to do,” she declared.

Will the Aces be back at the top hoisting the WNBA Championship trophy come fall?