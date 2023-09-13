Candace Parker believes Angel Reese in the next big thing in women's basketball. The savvy veteran Las Vegas Aces power forward sang Reese's praises in the 2023 TIME 100 issue. Reese, a future WNBA prospect, made the list of the magazine's most influential people of the year.

Jalen Hurts, Angel Reese, & Ronald Acuña Jr. Named To Time's Next 100 List https://t.co/QQZhQAkve3 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) September 13, 2023

“She's ripping the sport open and tearing back the layers. Basketball is about work, effort, and energy, and Angel always brings all three. Her tenacity and confidence on the court make her such an exciting player to watch – it's incredible to see her stand in her power and make such a big impact on women's basketball, especially this early in her career,” Parker wrote.

Angel Reese will take the WNBA by storm

Angel Reese led LSU women's basketball to their first national title in April. She made an immediate impact in her first year at LSU – she started all 36 games and averaged 23 points and 15.4 rebounds per game. Her 34 double-doubles were a new NCAA record.

Reese racked up a slew of accolades including SEC All-Defensive Team and First-Team All-SEC honors at the end of the 2022-23 NCAA season. She spent her first two years with Maryland women's basketball.

Angel Reese made headlines when she stood up to Iowa deadeye shooter Caitlin Clark in last season's national title game. Reese mocked Clark's hand-in-face gesture when their teams squared off. With that in mind, it will be interesting to watch them play against each other in the WNBA ranks.

The LSU basketball standout also made a surprising revelation when she said she wanted to moonlight as a model when she plays in the WNBA. It's a career move reminiscent of Los Angeles Sparks legend Lisa “The Model” Leslie's.

Candace Parker is right: Angel Reese will take the WNBA by storm. The team that drafts her will have a bright future, for sure.