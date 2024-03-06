The Las Vegas Aces are set to hit the court in the 2024 season donning fresh, new uniforms that pay homage to their roots. The team is revamping its aesthetic with a sleek silver, white and black color scheme, the team announced via a post on X, formerly Twitter.
The Aces' new jerseys mirror the iconic look of the Las Vegas Raiders, reflecting the shared ownership by Mark Davis and further intertwining the sports franchises of Las Vegas.
— Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) March 6, 2024
The unveiling of the new logo alongside the team uniforms marks a new shift in the team's visual identity. However, fans of the traditional Aces look need not worry; the vibrant “Championship Red,” a hue synonymous with the team's victorious legacy, will remain an integral part of the Aces' identity. As stated by the team, this color continues to be a “core part of the Aces' winning identity,” per Elaine Emerson of Fox 5 Vegas.
Fans eager to showcase their loyalty can acquire the new jerseys either online or by visiting the Aces team store, located within the Aces facility, starting Saturday.
The backdrop to the new look is the Aces' phenomenal 2023 season, where they clinched the WNBA Finals championship for the second consecutive year following a nail-biting 70-69 Game 4 victory against the New York Liberty. Achieving back-to-back championships is a feat of difficulty, yet the Aces, led by the coaching of Becky Hammon, showcased their talent and resilience.
Despite facing significant challenges in the finals, including the absence of key players Candace Parker, Chelsea Gray, and Kiah Stokes during crucial moments, the team's “next woman up” philosophy propelled them to victory.
As the Aces gear up for the 2024 season, they do so not just with a new look but with the confidence and ambition of a team on the cusp of a potential three-peat.