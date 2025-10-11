The Las Vegas Aces’ Jewell Loyd did not have the most straightforward final season with the Seattle Storm. Despite earning her sixth WNBA All-Star appearance, Loyd saw a comprehensive dip in numbers and converted just 36% of her shots all season, eventually being traded to the Aces in a three-team deal.

The 2025 WNBA champion has since played an integral role for her new team and is delighted with her recent journey, which culminated in what is Loyd's third WNBA championship.

“I definitely cried in that moment. Becky was definitely the person that believed in me from the start. I was kind of written off, but that’s how I ended up in the promised land. So, yeah,” she said post-Game 4, per Off The Record's Christan Braswell. Loyd was visibly thankful for head coach Becky Hammon’s constant support, as her “promised land” comment led to immediate laughter from her teammates.

“I definitely cried in that moment. Becky was definitely the person that believed in me from the start. I was kind of written off, but that’s how I ended up in the promised land. So, yeah.” – Jewell Loyd on her journey in the last year pic.twitter.com/hy0iPPIZWa — christan (no i), ß (@ChristanWNBA) October 11, 2025

Article Continues Below

The 32-year-old averaged 11.2 points and 3.2 rebounds with more than 50% overall efficiency, her best through the last five seasons. She went a solid 38.2% from the three-point zone and proved especially crucial off the bench during the playoffs, scoring 55 points in four games against the Mercury alone.

Last season for the Storm, Loyd had managed 19.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. However, it came alongside her career-worst field goal percentage as she converted just 27.4% of her shots from beyond the arc.

Those numbers proved enough for another All-Star appearance, but led to constant criticism as she had finished 7th in MVP voting just a season prior. Regardless, the series against the Mercury was expected to be a closer affair than the 4-0 sweep it turned out to be.

A’ja Wilson produced 31 points and nine rebounds as both Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young added 18 each, the latter producing eight assists and seven rebounds as well. Loyd, alongside Dana Evans, was once again a shining light off the bench, adding 12 points and four rebounds to see out a comfortable 97-86 victory to complete the sweep.