Las Vegas Aces' Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young shift from WNBA champs to Team USA hopefuls, ready for Olympic prep

As the dust settles on their WNBA championship celebrations, Las Vegas Aces Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young are preparing to don the red, white, and blue for Team USA women's basketball in a series of high-profile exhibition games.

The Aces secured their league supremacy with a dramatic win at the Barclays Center on Oct. 19, and now two of their standout players are looking to translate their success to the international stage. Team USA is set to embark on a training camp as part of their preparations for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, with exhibition games against collegiate teams on the agenda.

Plum and Young are expected to participate in the November camp and games, which include a match against the Tennessee Lady Vols in Knoxville on Sunday, Nima Murugan of Essential Sports reported. On Nov. 12, the action continues when Team USA, featuring both Aces players, will compete against Duke.

Additionally, the team will attejd training camp in Atlanta from Nov. 7-9.

This stint with the national team is an added feather in the caps of Plum and Young, whose performances have drawn praise and excitement from fans and the Aces organization alike. The team took to Instagram to express its pride and to announce the players' involvement in the upcoming Team USA schedule.

While Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young are gearing up for the international stage, Team USA will be without some of its stars. A’ja Wilson, key to the Aces' success, is sidelined with a wrist injury and currently in a cast. The severity of the injury and her recovery period remain uncertain. Additionally, Breanna Stewart is temporarily stepping away from the court, expecting her second child. Chelsea Gray is also out of the lineup, nursing a foot injury that has hindered her ability to train with the team and play against her alma mater, Duke.

Despite these absences, the U.S. roster is stacked with talent, featuring the likes of Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi and other top players from around the league.