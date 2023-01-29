When Kelsey Plum went to take a nap, the Las Vegas Aces were still searching for the last piece of their starting lineup. When she woke up hours later, the vacancy was filled by one of the greatest basketball players the sport has ever seen.

Candace Parker announced on Instagram yesterday afternoon she plans to sign with the Aces when free agency opens up on Feb. 1. Plum saw the news and tweeted, “Terrible time to take a nap.”

With Parker in the fold, the Aces will have four former No. 1 draft picks in their starting lineup on top of multi-time all-star Chelsea Gray, who had one of the greatest postseasons in league history last year. The only time other time a team started four former No. 1 overall picks came last year when the Seattle Storm started a lineup of Sue Bird (2006), Breanna Stewart (2016), Tina Charles (2010) and Jewell Loyd (2015).

Plum’s teammates also took to social media when Parker announced her intentions to sign with the Aces. A’ja Wilson, who helped convince Parker to sign the team, tweeted “Snajajsodmfmdoskanexirmsnwkandickrlfowaknwziendoeke yea” which Gray quote tweeted with “Yeerrrrrrrrxvshjsjssjaksk”

The Aces are coming off a season where they were the No. 1 seed in the playoffs following a successful 26-10 regular season record. They won Las Vegas’ first professional sports championship and are primed to make another run in 2023.

While they are the prohibitive favorites, the team has not commented on the allegations of emotional abuse from former Aces’ forward Dearica Hamby, who was traded earlier this month.