The Las Vegas Aces suffered a blow recently when leading MVP candidate A’ja Wilson was forced to miss their loss to the New York Liberty on Sunday due to a foot injury. While Wilson’s status against the Indiana Fever on Wednesday is still unknown, the Aces helped fortify their roster on Monday by signing backup center Queen Egbo to a second 7-day contract, the team announced.

Queen Egbo was added to the Aces roster on an initial 7-day contract before Wilson’s injury, but she provides key depth in the frontcourt should Wilson be sidelined for an extended period of time.

Egbo’s only appearance so far was during the final 56 seconds of the Aces’ loss to the Liberty on Sunday. Prior to that, she had split time this season between the Los Angeles Sparks and Connecticut Sun on hardship contracts.

The No. 10 overall pick by the Indiana Fever in the 2022 WNBA Draft, Egbo has yet to find contract stability in the league. She had a promising rookie season during which she averaged 7.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocked shots while shooting 44.2 percent in 33 games played.

But following her rookie year, the Fever traded Egbo to the Washington Mystics where her role decreased. The Mystics would then trade her to the Sun right before the start of this year making it her third team in three seasons.

The Sun cut her a few weeks into the season, and then the Sparks signed her to a hardship contract following the season-ending injury to Cameron Brink. Once the Sparks returned to the requisite number of active players, her contract was terminated.

A’ja Wilson’s injury could affect Aces’ title run

With the regular season winding down and the playoffs approaching, the Aces are going for a rare three-peat. The only team in WNBA history to have won three or more consecutive titles were the now-defunct Houston Comets.

But the Aces hopes at a third straight championship hinge on the health of their MVP candidate A’ja Wilson. Simply put, they need Wilson’s season-long production to carry over into the playoffs if they want to win another title.

This season, Wilson is averaging 27.3 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.9 steals and 2.7 blocked shots with splits of 52.7 percent shooting from the field, 33.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 85.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Aces are currently 22-13 and in fourth place in the league standings. They have five games remaining and are trying to hold off the Seattle Storm who are a mere one game behind them.