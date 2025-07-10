Two days after suffering a wrist injury against the New York Liberty, A'ja Wilson will miss her fourth game of the 2025 season. The star center's wrist ailment will force her out of the Las Vegas Aces' Thursday night tilt against the Washington Mystics.

After participating in shootaround, the Aces downgraded Wilson from questionable to out on gameday morning, ESPN reported. She underwent an MRI on Wednesday that appeared to deem her injury not severe enough to warrant an immediate long-term absence. Regardless, it will cause her to miss at least one game.

Wilson suffered the injury in the second quarter against the Liberty. She drove down the middle of the lane against New York forward Leonie Fiebich before landing hard on both wrists and immediately grimacing in pain. With the injury occurring to her off hand, Wilson shot her free throws and remained in the game for a couple more minutes before exiting and heading to the locker room. She stayed in the locker room after halftime concluded and was ruled out shortly after.

Breaking: A'ja Wilson is out for the remainder of the game with a wrist injury, @sportsiren reports. pic.twitter.com/bMgYfQbq8Y — ESPN (@espn) July 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Aces have already played three games without Wilson in 2025 and went 1-2. Amid a disappointing 9-10 start to the season, losing the three-time MVP would be a catastrophic blow to a team that is seemingly still figuring itself out.

Once Wilson was ruled out against the Liberty, Kierstan Bell started the second half in her stead. However, veteran center Kiah Stokes, who reverted to the bench following Las Vegas' acquisition of NaLyssa Smith, could temporarily return to the starting lineup.

Aces continue spiraling amid A'ja Wilson wrist injury

The Aces' struggles have been widely documented, but they have certainly become a concerning issue one quarter of the way through the 2025 season. Las Vegas has yet to string more than two wins together and has just two wins over teams with winning records.

Las Vegas shook up its roster in the offseason, trading longtime guard Kelsey Plum for former WNBA scoring champion Jewell Loyd. The move has not yet paid off, with Loyd averaging a career-low 10.4 points per game thus far and becoming a painfully obvious defensive liability.

Without Wilson in the game, the Mystics are favored to beat the Aces in the final installment of Las Vegas' five-game road trip. The two teams are 1-1 on the year, with the Aces taking the first meeting on May 23, but Washington stealing the most recent matchup on June 26.