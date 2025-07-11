Jewell Loyd made WNBA history as she surpassed Tamika Catchings on the all-time 3-pointers made list during Thursday's matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and Washington Mystics.

In 33 minutes of action, Loyd finished with a stat line of 20 points, three rebounds, two steals, and an assist. She shot 6-of-13 from the field, including 2-of-7 from beyond the arc, and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line.

The two triples she knocked down ended up helping her go up the all-time list. With 607 3-pointers and counting, she passed Catchings for the 10th spot. She now trails DeWanna Bonner (632) and Kristi Toliver (651).

How Jewell Loyd, Aces played against Mystics

Despite Jewell Loyd's notable feat in passing Tamika Catchings, her efforts weren't enough as the Aces lost 70-68 to the Mystics.

Las Vegas boasted a 40-27 lead at halftime. However, Washington fought back as the squad outscored the visitors 43-28 in the last 20 minutes. The Aces only scored 13 points in the final quarter, showing how they couldn't hold off the Mystics' rally down double-digits.

Both teams struggled from three, only converting five of their 36 attempts throughout the entire game. However, Las Vegas struggled more overall as the team shot 38% from the field. They also lost 35-31 in rebounds and 20-12 in assists.

Four players scored in double-digits on Las Vegas' behalf, including Loyd. Chelsea Gray had a solid night with 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and three blocks. She shot 6-of-10 overall, including 1-of-2 from downtown. Dana Evans came next with 11 points and two assists, while Jackie Young provided 10 points and seven rebounds.

Las Vegas fell to a 9-11 record on the season, holding the fifth spot of the Western Conference standings. They are 1.5 games behind the Golden State Valkyries and three games behind the Seattle Storm.

The Aces will prepare for their next matchup, remaining at home. They face the Valkyries on July 12 at 4 p.m. ET.