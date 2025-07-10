The Las Vegas Aces could be dealt a double black eye after their loss to the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on Tuesday.

Aside from absorbing their 10th defeat of the season, 87-78, the Aces also lost star center A'ja Wilson to a right wrist injury in the second quarter. She was visibly in pain on the floor, with her teammates covering her with towels. She did not return to the game.

Fans immediately grew concerned, as Las Vegas couldn't afford to lose its marquee player, especially with the team still struggling to find its identity this season.

After the game, Aces coach Becky Hammon gave a brief update about the status of the 28-year-old Wilson.

“Becky Hammon says there is no update on A'ja Wilson. She will get an MRI on her right wrist,” reported ESPN's Kendra Andrews on X.

Wilson only played 14 minutes, tallying two points, four rebounds, and two assists. The Aces fell to 9-10, tied with the Washington Mystics at the eighth spot in the team standings.

Losing the three-time MVP would be a massive blow for the Aces. It will be tough for them to fill the void if she ever misses an extended period. This season, Wilson is averaging 21.9 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.8 steals, and 2.6 blocks per game—all team-highs.

Her backups, Kiah Stokes and Elizabeth Kitley, haven't been productive and it's hard to see Hammon relying on them.

The Aces, however, aren't lacking in talent around Wilson. Jewell Loyd, Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, and NaLyssa Smith could all pick up the slack if Wilson sits out. They may not be as efficient as Wilson on both ends, but they're still quite reliable.

Following the development, Wilson could also miss the upcoming All-Star Game in Indianapolis on July 19. She was drafted by Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, along with teammate Aliyah Boston, Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, and Phoenix Mercury center Satou Sabally as the starters.