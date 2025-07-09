The Las Vegas Aces have been on a rollercoaster this season, as they haven't seemed to catch any momentum. Another thing that has hurt their season is A'ja Wilson suffering injuries, and she recently suffered another one in their latest game against the New York Liberty.

Six minutes into the second quarter, Wilson landed on her right arm after going up for a layup. She stayed on the floor for a few minutes as her teammates surrounded her, and she was able to get up on her own. Wilson stayed in the game afterwards so the Aces wouldn't have to intentionally foul to get her out of the game.

Wilson eventually was able to exit the game and went to the locker room, where she was ruled out during halftime. After the game, Wilson shared an update on the injury and thanked her teammates.

“Welp! Nothing wakes you up like the sound of an MRI machine lol! but just wanna say thank you all for prayers! NYL thank you sooooo much for the quick help & privacy I truly appreciate it 🙏🏽 to my squad thank you for preventing my crash out lol! God has a plan that I’ll never question. We are gonna be alright,” Wilson posted on Threads.

Wilson is set to have an MRI on June 9, and many will be wondering if the injury is serious.

A'ja Wilson suffers another injury

After the game, head coach Becky Hammon spoke about Wilson and being cautious with her as the season goes along.

“She absolutely does not want to sit out or go out of the game. But then there's a reality of physicality that happens out there so we wanted to be precautious tonight and err on the side of safety,” Hammon said. “Err on the side of safety with her. Big picture, our season is bigger than just this one game so we want to make sure she's not putting herself at any risk of injuring anything or damaging anything.”

Wilson had just missed three games earlier in the season because she was in concussion protocol, but the Aces were able to go 2-1 without her. If she has to miss some time again, it will be up to the team to come together and win games without their star player. As of now, the Aces are 9-10, and it's obvious that they're not playing at the level they want to this season.