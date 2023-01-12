The WNBA made a choice in regards to where the upcoming season’s All-Star Game would be, and they chose a familiar place in recent memory. The Las Vegas Aces were picked as to host the league’s midseason showcase on Thursday, and the game will be played Saturday, July 15.

This is the third time Sin City will host the game, previously playing the role in 2019 and 2021. That would tie New York City for the second-most times hosting the best the WNBA has to offer. Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., home of the league’s Connecticut Sun, has the most with four.

Along with the game, the weekend in July will be filled with events, including a three-point contest and a skills competition that Friday. The league will also have a two-day fan festival called “WNBA Live” to add to the fun.

“We’re excited to once again host the league’s signature showcase event in the sports and entertainment capital of the world,” Aces president Nikki Fargas said via statement. “Las Vegas has showed up and showed out for the Aces and the WNBA since our first season, and we are looking forward to welcoming fans from around the world back to Michelob Ultra Arena for another incredible celebration of the best that women’s basketball has to offer.

Tickets for the game, which will be played at the home of the defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces, will go on sale Jan. 19. The league’s 27th season will begin May 19, with the teams going through a 40-game schedule. The 40 games are the most teams will play during a season in WNBA history.