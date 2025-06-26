A’ja Wilson never needed a fairytale ending. She’s been writing her own story from the moment she stepped on a WNBA court. But after becoming the fastest player in league history to reach 5,000 career points, the Las Vegas Aces star revealed her favorite animated tale still plays a role in her journey: The Princess and the Frog, CNN reports. Can't even lie, that's fire, Wilson.

“I always watch it when I need a pick-me-up,” Wilson shared postgame, holding up her lime-green, Tiana-inspired sneakers with “5K” and the date inked on them. “It teaches me a lot of lessons.” Fittingly, Wilson played like royalty in front of a home crowd, achieving the milestone with a second-quarter layup against the Connecticut Sun. She reached the mark in just 238 games, four fewer than the previous record-holder Breanna Stewart.

A’ja Wilson poses with her new “Princess Tiana” A'Ones ✨ @_ajawilson22 Inspired by Disney’s Princess and the Frog 🐸 pic.twitter.com/4PqxHkqqSJ — JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) June 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Wilson’s journey from South Carolina standout to three-time league MVP has been nothing short of dominant. Drafted No. 1 in 2018, she hit the ground running with a Rookie of the Year campaign. She has since built a résumé stacked with accolades, including back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023. But even with the spotlight locked on her every move, Wilson has kept her mindset grounded.

“To be the quickest, the fastest to 5,000, it’s a blessing,” she said, noting how much that moment meant in the same city where she dropped her very first WNBA points back in 2018.

Article Continues Below

Legacy in motion, lessons in grace

Wilson becomes just the 28th player in WNBA history to reach 5,000 points, and she did it not only in record time but also as the second-youngest to ever do it, trailing only Lauren Jackson by a few months. Her balance of excellence on both ends of the floor has earned her praise from Aces coach Becky Hammon, who calls her “a really special player” and lauds her commitment to winning above all else.

“She wants to be great, and I can coach her hard,” Hammon said. “She never gets her priorities mixed up.”

For A’ja Wilson, the journey isn't just about the stat sheets. It’s about meaning. The custom shoes she wore in honor of Tiana won’t see the court again. They're not just a symbol of her achievement, but a reminder of how far belief and grit can take you. Even for a 5,000-point scorer, sometimes it still starts with a little inspiration—and a whole lot of hard work.