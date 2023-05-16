David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The 2023 WNBA season is set to tip-off on Friday, May 19 but the league made some major headlines on Tuesday regarding their investigation into the Las Vegas Aces. The league was investigated allegations brought forth by former player Dearica Hamby as well as allegations of providing impermissible benefits to players. As a result of their investigation, the WNBA gave Aces head coach Becky Hammon a two-game suspension for the Hamby allegations and they stripped the team of their 2025 first round draft pick for the benefits allegation. Later in the day, the Aces organization released a statement regarding their thoughts on the WNBA’s ruling.

“The Las Vegas Aces are deeply disappointed by the outcome of the WNBA investigation,” the Aces said in their statement. “The WNBA’s determinations about Becky Hammon are inconsistent with what we know and love about her. . .As expected, the facts did not demonstrate that the Aces violated the salary cap by paying players ‘under the table’ or acted impermissibly during the 2023 free agency period.”

The Aces retooled their roster this offseason by adding two-time WNBA champion Candance Parker to a team that won the title last season. They also added Alysha Clark to help bolster their depth.

They ended up trading Dearica Hamby to the Los Angeles Sparks after signing her to a contract extension. Hamby had accused the organization of mistreatment amid her recent pregnancy.

Becky Hammon will presumably serve her suspension the first two games of the season. Even with the ruling, the Aces still look to be one of this season’s championship favorites.