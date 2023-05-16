Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

The Las Vegas Aces lost their 2025 first-round draft pick, and their head coach Becky Hammon was suspended for two games without pay, following a WNBA investigation that was released on Tuesday.

The punishments come after the Aces violated league rules regarding impermissible player benefits, as well as Hammon violating league and team Respect in the Workplace policies.

An investigation began after Aces player Dearica Hamby filed a complaint in Jan. 2023 alleging misconduct by the team.

“The investigation included interviews with 33 people and a review of numerous texts, emails and other documents,” the official statement from the WNBA said on Tuesday. “During the course of the investigation, several individuals raised additional concerns about the conduct of the Aces during the most recent free agency period.”

The Respect in the Workplace violation was related to comments made by Hammon to Hamby in connection with Hamby’s recent pregnancy, the statement said.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Las Vegas also does not have a 2024 first-round pick due to a prior trade by the organization.

“It is critical that we uphold the values of integrity and fairness, which create a level playing field for our teams,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert explained in the statement.

“The Aces failed to adhere to league rules and regulations and have been disciplined accordingly. We are also disheartened by the violation of our Respect in the Workplace policies and remain commited to ensuring that enhanced training is conducted and standards are followed across all WNBA teams.”

Becky Hammon and the Las Vegas Aces won their maiden WNBA Championship in 2022.