With the best record in the WNBA, the Las Vegas Aces are set to defend their title. They do have the New York Liberty nipping at their heels though. The Aces are 32-6 while the Liberty are 32-7. The Liberty have one more game left on their schedule ensuring that the best they can finish is 33-6. The Aces have two games remaining which they need to win if they want to hold the No. 1 seed. There's one player that's been missing from the Aces lineup all season though. Backup guard Riquna Williams has not played for the Aces this year as she was dealing with a back injury. She was later arrested and charged with domestic violence and was barred from participating in team activities. Those charges were dropped on Thursday and now Williams' wants to rejoin the team as per Katelyn Newberg of The Las Vegas Review Journal.

As per Newberg, the charges against Williams were dropped due to her wife failing to appear for a preliminary hearing and she had stopped cooperation with investigators. Riquna Williams is now hoping to rejoin the Aces as they are set to begin their playoff run.

Williams was arrested back in July and was facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges. She was suspended by the WNBA for ten games back in 2019 for another domestic violence incident involving a firearm. Those charges were also ultimately dropped.

Williams signed with the Aces as a free agent in 2021 and played a key role off the bench in their 2022 championship run.