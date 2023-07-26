Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams was recently arrested due to a domestic violence allegation, per Katelyn Newberg of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The allegations in question are against her wife. Newberg provided a quote from a Las Vegas Justice of the Peace in reference to the situation.

“The court does have concerns regarding the extremely violent nature of the allegations in this case, that they were alleged to have occurred over an extended period of time.”

This story is still developing and no official ruling has been made. Williams is currently dealing with multiple different filed charges, however. According to court records, nine charges were made against Williams, per fox5vegas.com.

Williams, who's been in the WNBA since 2012 and has played with the Aces since 2021, was suspended in 2019 for a domestic violence incident while she was still a member of the Los Angeles Sparks.

Aces' Riquna Williams

The Aces are enjoying a tremendous 2023 season. Las Vegas is fresh off a championship campaign and project to have a strong opportunity of repeating in 2023. Williams has dealt with an injury this season though.

She appeared in 21 games during the 2022 season, averaging 6.7 points per game. That mark dipped from her first campaign with the Aces back in 2021, when she averaged 10.5 points per contest across 32 games. However, she was a consistent starter in 2021, but came off the bench in 2022.

Williams is an established veteran but her WNBA future is uncertain as a result of the domestic violence allegation she's currently facing.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on this situation as they are made available.