After the Riquna Williams arrest on nine domestic battery charges, the Las Vegas Aces guard is “barred” from all team activities while the organization investigates the circumstances surrounding the WNBA player’s alleged crimes.

Williams, a nine-year WNBA, was arrested Tuesday for felony domestic battery against her currently unnamed spouse. According to ESPN, “Williams faces five felony charges, including multiple counts of domestic battery by strangulation, coercion with the threat or use of physical force, and assault with use of a weapon, according to court records. She also faces four misdemeanor domestic battery charges.”

While Williams is out on bail, she must stay away from her spouse and commit to alcohol monitoring, per the court. As for the Aces, they are investigating further while the 33-year-old guard is banned from team activities.

“The Las Vegas Aces were made aware of domestic violence charges against a member of our team, “the WNBA franchise wrote in a statement Wednesday. “At this time, Riquna Williams will be precluded from participating in team activities. Our thoughts are with the parties involved in this situation. We are currently gathering more information, and as such we will not have any further comments at this time.”

The police report following the Riquna Williams arrest for domestic battery says she took her spouse’s phone after an argument where Williams accused her partner of cheating, accessed the phone while at a hotel, found evidence of cheating, and came back and assaulted the victim for approximately one hour.

This isn’t the first domestic violence arrest for Williams. In 2019, she was arrested for assaulting an ex-girlfriend in her home state of Florida, and the WNBA suspended her for 10 games.