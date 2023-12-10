Actor Adam Driver hosts Saturday Night Live for the fourth time and discusses his Christmas desires during the monologue.

Actor Adam Driver was back on Saturday Night Live with a take on what killed Han Solo and more.

The SNL monologue featured him at a piano, ready to share some holiday cheer, Deadline reports.

Adam Driver on Saturday Night Live

Before he sat at the keyboard, he gave a few opening statements to the audience. “I'm so excited to be back!” he announced.

It was a surprise to see him take on the keyboard. He played it quite well, which he joked about. “That's pretty good, huh?” he asked.

The actor then goes into asking Santa for things for Christmas.

One thing he mentioned was regarding his role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, in which he plays Kylo Ren. On his list, he wanted to get people to stop telling him about one important factor in the Star Wars universe.

“I liked for people to stop coming up to me on the street saying, ‘You killed Han Solo.'” he said. Driver then added, “I didn't kill Han Solo, wokeness killed Han Solo.”

Deadlines stated that the comments refer to him constantly hearing this from fans, which he discussed on Max's Who's Talking To Chris Wallace?

“Someone reminds me about it every day,” the actor joked. “Not every day, but yeah, it used to be more, but now it's probably once a month somewhere.”

The LA Times reports this is the 4th time Adam Driver has hosted Saturday Night Live. For a serious actor, he's very hilarious. that's pretty obvious, considering all his hosting opportunities on the NBC program.