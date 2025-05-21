Four years ago, Olivia Rodrigo released Sour, her long-awaited debut album. She sent a message to her fans in an email.

“Hey guys!!!” her email began. “I can't believe it's been 4 fours since Sour came out!!! So much has changed in my life since then[,] but one one thing has stayed the same — you guys have supported me through it all! Thank you so much for listening to Sour and Guts, for showing up at shows & singing along to my music.

“I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! I hope I get to see you at a festival this summer!!! I love you [so much] byeee,” she continued.

Olivia Rodrigo's award-winning debut album, Sour

On May 21, 2021, Rodrigo released her debut album, Sour. It featured some of her biggest hits, including “Good 4 U,” “Drivers License,” and “Deja Vu.”

Prior to Sour's release, Rodrigo made her debut with the single “Drivers License.” It was released on January 8, 2021, and received critical acclaim.

“Deja Vu” and “Good 4 U” were also released before the album as singles. Sour was released on May 21, 2021. “Traitor” and “Brutal” were subsequently released as post-release singles.

Sour received critical acclaim upon its release. It was nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys, winning the latter award.

She then embarked on the Sour Tour in support of her debut album. It visited North America and Europe during its 49-show run in 2022.

In 2023, Rodrigo released her second album, Guts. Once again, she landed Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album Grammy nominations. However, it did not win either award.

In support of Guts, Rodrigo launched a massive world tour. The Guts World Tour started on February 23, 2024, and is set to conclude on July 1, 2025.

It is a lot bigger than her first headlining tour. Rodrigo performed in arenas around the globe, visiting North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and Europe throughout its run. A total of 102 shows will be played throughout the six legs of the tour.

She was accompanied by some A-list acts as well. Chappell Roan, St. Vincent, and PinkPanthress were among her opening acts for the tour.