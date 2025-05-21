A week into his 2025 Land of Hope and Dreams Tour, award-winning singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen has released a live EP that seemingly responds to President Donald Trump, who has been critical of several celebrities lately.

The EP, titled Land of Hope & Dreams, is from Springsteen and the E Street Band's first show of their 2025 tour in Manchester, England. It includes four songs, “Land of Hope and Dreams,” “Long Walk Home,” “My City of Ruins,” and “Chimes of Freedom.”

Additionally, there are two introductions to the songs on the EP as well. During them, Springsteen addresses everything going on in the United States, which President Trump would later respond to.

The last track on the EP, “Chimes of Freedom,” is the only non-Springsteen composition on it. Bob Dylan originally wrote the song for his Another Side of Bob Dylan album.

Springsteen and Trump have been going at it over the last couple of weeks. After Springsteen's speech about him, Trump threatened to launch an investigation into the Boss and other music icons like Beyoncé and Bono's roles in Kamala Harris' 2024 presidential campaign.

Bruce Springsteen's 2025 tour changes

Since starting his 2025 run of shows, Springsteen has changed the focus of them. Before starting the Land of Hope and Dreams Tour's inaugural show on May 14, 2025, Bruce Springsteen addressed the crowd, going on a rant that included bits about Donald Trump.

The ongoing tour was subtly retitled Land of Hope and Dreams before the 2025 run, which takes place in Europe. Previously, it was known as the Springsteen and the E Street Band Tour.

They then opened the show with a performance of “Land of Hope and Dreams.” The song was originally written in 1999. However, a studio recording was not released until his 2012 album Wrecking Ball. Springsteen and the E Street Band performed it several times over the last couple of decades.

He also began performing “Rainmaker” from his Letter to You album, dedicating the first performance to “our dear leader.” He also began playing “Born in the U.S.A.” during the encore. Springsteen closes every show with a cover of Dylan's “Chimes of Freedom.”

It is unknown if Springsteen plans on bringing the Land of Hope and Dreams Tour to the United States in 2025. Springsteen and the E Street Band's ongoing tour previously visited North America in 2023 and 2024.

The Boss is slated for 13 more shows across Europe through July 3, 2025. He will close out the tour in Milan, Italy, at the San Siro Stadium.

What comes next is unclear. Perhaps he will bring the revamped show back to the United States. It is also possible he goes on a break after several years on the road.