Adam Levine is one of the most well-known and successful male artists of this century. He and his band Maroon 5 have produced some of the biggest hits of recent memory, including “Moves Like Jagger,” “Payphone,” and “Sugar,” among many others. In this piece, we’ll be taking a look at Adam Levine’s net worth in 2022.

Adam Levine’s net worth in 2022 (estimate): $160 million

Adam Levine’s net worth in 2022 is $160 million. This is according to numerous outlets, including Celebrity Net Worth.

Adam Noah Levine was born in Los Angeles, California. In February 1994, he started the garage band Kara’s Flowers along with friends Jesse Carmichael, Mickey Madden, and Ryan Dusick. Levine was the lead vocalist and guitarist of the band. The band would get discovered while performing in Malibu and was signed to Reprise Records. They recorded an 11-track album titled The Fourth World, which was unfortunately unsuccessful. Kara’s Flowers eventually split up, after which Levine went to New York for higher studies.

Levine, along with Carmichael, dropped out after just a semester to reunite the band. This time, they named themselves Maroon 5 and changed their style to groove-based music. They got rejected by numerous labels before getting signed by Ocrone Records. Along the way, they added a fifth band member, James Valentine.

Levine was also working for CBS as an assistant writer at the time. In his spare time, he’d write songs about his ex-girlfriend, which would be the beginnings of Songs About Jane, released in 2002. The album slowly became a hit, and many of the songs in the album are considered classics to this day. Examples are “She Will Be Loved,” “This Love,” and “Sunday Morning.”

They won their first Grammy in 2005 for Best New Artist, quickly winning their next one in 2006 for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals (“This Love”).

Maroon 5 released It Won’t Be Soon Before Long the next year, which includes such songs as “Makes Me Wonder,” “If I Never See Your Face Again,” and “Won’t Go Home Without You.” “Makes Me Wonder” won Maroon 5 their second Grammy for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals, with the other aforementioned singles receiving nominations as well.

Adam Levine and Maroon 5 were certified household names by the time they released their third studio album, Hands All Over, in 2010. The album is most well-known for the singles “Misery,” “Hands All Over,” “Just A Feeling,” and, most notably, “Moves Like Jagger.” “Moves Like Jagger,” which featured Christina Aguilera, became the band’s most famous song at the time. It became the eighth best-selling digital single of all time in 2012. Levine credited “Moves Like Jagger” as the song that “revived the band.”

Next came Overexposed in 2014, featuring songs like “One More Night,” “Daylight,” “Love Somebody,” and “Payphone” with Wiz Khalifa. V (pronounced “five”) was next, which produced several notable singles. These include “Animals,” “Sugar,” “My Heart is Open,” “It Was Always You,” and “Lost Stars.”

He also flourished as a singles artist while being part of the band. His first notable feature without Maroon 5 was “Stereo Hearts” accompanying Gym Class Heroes. He then worked with top hip-hop artists 50 Cent and Eminem to sing the hook for “My Life.” Next was the hit 2015 song “Locked Away” alongside R.City. The last notable one as of yet is “Go Now” as part of the soundtrack of the 2016 comedy-musical movie Sing Street.

Levine has had several projects besides Maroon 5 and his singles career. He served as a judge/coach for reality tv show The Voice from 2011-2019. Three series winners have come from his team so far: Javier Colon, Tessanne Chin, and Jordan Smith. Levine also appeared as a recurring character in the second season of American Horror Story entitled American Horror Story: Asylum in 2012. Aside from contributing a track for Begin Again, he also played Dave Kohl in the movie. Levine has also been considered one of the “sexiest men in the world” by several publications over the years, being named the “Sexiest Man Alive” by People in 2013.

Levine started and owns a production company called 222 Productions. The company’s first project was Sugar in 2018, a YouTube Premium series that was inspired by the music video of his song of the same name. 222 is also the name of his fashion line, as well as his record label (222 Records).

Adam Levine is a household name in pop culture. His songs with both Maroon 5 and as a singles artist have been hugely popular and timeless, with the likes of “Payphone” even trending recently on TikTok. He has also been trending for other more unsavory reasons, but nevertheless, he’s an incredibly successful artist with a large body of work, and he has amassed a net worth of $160 million in 2022. That’s pretty huge even for mainstream musical artist standards.

Nevertheless, were you stunned at all at Adam Levine’s net worth in 2022?