Fans of Adam Sandler from his earliest foray into entertainment — as a standup comic — should be excited to hear the A-list celebrity is going back to his roots and gearing up for a new comedy tour. The SNL-turned-movie-star made the announcement on social media Wednesday, dropping a trailer for the I Missed You Tour on Instagram with the caption “Let's have some fun.”

The trailer showcases Sandler performing at the mic, singing on guitar, taking selfies with the audience and getting up to his usual rowdy high jinks. The comedy tour will take place in North America from October to December, with 25 total dates across the U.S. and Canada. It's set to premiere on October 12 in Vancouver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Sandler (@adamsandler)

The show is produced by Live Nation and follows on the heels of another tour the Happy Gilmore star concluded in April called Adam Sandler LIVE. The new tour will feature stops in Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, Nampa, Spokane, San Jose, Stateline, Fresno, Palm Desert, Anaheim, Toronto, Rochester, Washington DC, Milwaukee, Des Moines, Indianapolis, Memphis, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, Thackerville, Oklahoma City, Wichita and a final show in Denver on December 12.

That leaves Adam Sandler home right smack in the middle of the eight crazy nights of Chanukah. Too much to hope for another sequel to the holiday classic on this tour? With all those guitars shown in the trailer, it's certainly a possibility. Live Nation ticket presale for the tour kick off at 12 p.m. local time on Thursday, with a Ticketmaster general sale starting at 12 p.m. local time on Friday.