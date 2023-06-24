Adam Sandler, who played the fictional character “Happy Gilmore” in a 1996 film, congratulated a golfer whose name is Happy Gilmore for his golf commitment to Ball State University.

“Go get em Happy,” Sandler said on his Twitter account. “Pulling for you.”

Gilmore responded to Sandler's message.

“my life is complete,” he said in a tweet.

Gilmore the golf player said in his Twitter bio he can do the “Happy Gilmore swing” that Sandler had in the movie. Adam Sandler's character was a hockey player who turned professional and had a swing in which he ran toward and slapped the ball.

It appears Happy Gilmore, the high school player, has a more orthodox swing based on his graphic announcing his commitment.

There has to be a legend Gillmore has to live up to. Sandler's Happy Gilmore defeated Shooter McGavin in the Tour Championship with a wild put through poles that landed on the green in the final hole. The character won a gold jacket that McGavin stole but to no success.

Can Happy Gilmore lead Ball State University to a golf championship? The university last reached the NCAA championships in 2013. Gilmore may need a bit of luck the character he was named after got in the Tour Championship.

It is unclear if Sandler will return to play Gilmore again. He has toyed with the idea in the past, but he has several characters who have been famous. Gilmore is one of them, and it is hard to create a story worth an audience's attention unless it has something different it can create from the first film.

Happy Gilmore may have to live on through the young golfer.