Adam Sandler has recently faced criticism for casting his real-life daughters in his latest Netflix film, “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.” However, the film's director, Sammi Cohen, has come to his defense amid the “nepo-babies” debate, HuffPost reports.

Cohen pointed out that Sandler has always been known for making movies with his friends, and in this case, his friends happen to be his own children. The movie, released last week on Netflix, is an adaptation of Fiona Rosenbloom's 2005 novel of the same name. It stars Sunny Sandler, the comedian's younger daughter, as Stacy Friedman, and his eldest daughter, Sadie Sandler, plays a supporting role as Stacy's sister, Ronnie. Adam and his wife, Jackie Sandler, also have smaller roles in the film.

Cohen explained that when she joined the project, Sandler's daughters were already attached to star in the movie. They collectively built the rest of the cast and the world around them, including roles for Adam, Jackie, and others.

Adam Sandler's daughters have previously appeared in his films, such as “Pixels,” “Hotel Transylvania,” “Grown Ups 2,” “Blended,” and “Jack and Jill.” Cohen praised their dedication and talent, saying that they work harder than most adults she knows and have a genuine interest in filmmaking.

In a review by Gary Goldstein for The Times, Sunny was described as “winning and a natural,” and the film was noted for the Sandlers fitting nicely and amusingly into their roles.

Sandler's decision to cast his daughters in his film might have sparked debate, but Cohen's defense highlights that family involvement in his projects is nothing new for the actor and comedian.