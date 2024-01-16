Adam Sandler will team up with a spider-like creature on his upcoming 'Spaceman' film on Netflix, releasing on February 23.

Netflix has dropped the trailer for the upcoming Adam Sandler movie, Spaceman.

In this sci-fi flick, Sandler will play the role of an astronaut named Jakub, six months into a solo mission at the solar system's edge. As he grapples with the uncertainty of his marriage to Lenka (Carey Mulligan), Jakub finds an unlikely ally in Hanuš. The mysterious creature , voiced by Paul Dano, was discovered aboard his spaceship.

The trailer follows Jakub's struggles with isolation and introduces the talking spider-like creature that offers emotional support. Adam Sandler's Spaceman character, on day 189 of his solo journey even confesses. “I'm losing my mind,” to which the creature responds, “I wish to assist you in your emotional distress.”

Directed by Johan Renck, known for HBO's ‘Chernobyl,' Adam Sandler's Spaceman came from Jaroslav Kalfař's 2017 novel, “Spaceman of Bohemia.” The storyline focuses on Jakub's quest to mend his relationship with Lenka. With the help of the ancient creature, Hanuš. All before it's too late.

Aside from Sandler and Mulligan, casts include Paul Dano, Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, and Isabella Rossellini. Other contributors on the film are Colby Day, who wrote the script. While producers are Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan, Michael Parets, Tim Headington, Lia Buman, and Max Silva. With Ben Ormand, Johan Renck, and Barry Bernardi as executive producers.

Spaceman is scheduled to premiere at the Berlin Film Festival next month. It will also hit select theaters on Feb. 23 before streaming on Netflix March 1,

Watch the trailer for Adam Sandler's upcoming Spaceman film below: