NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has weighed in on the recent controversy surrounding San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama and his encounter with pop star Britney Spears. In a vote of confidence, Silver expressed his support for Wembanyama, the league's No. 1 overall draft pick, according to the New York Post.

During an interview at the Allen & Co.'s annual conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, Silver acknowledged the intense media coverage surrounding Victor Wembanyama and his handling of the situation. The towering 7-foot-4 rookie has attracted attention due to his stature and draft position.

Silver stated, “I think he's handling it incredibly well. At 7-foot-4, he's going to get attention no matter what he does and no matter where he is.” He emphasized that the media coverage is part of being in the NBA and expressed confidence in Wembanyama's ability to adjust over time.

The controversy stemmed from an incident at a Las Vegas restaurant, where Spears alleged that one of Wembanyama's security guards slapped her in the face. However, a Las Vegas Police Department investigation cleared Spurs security of any wrongdoing, and video evidence showed that Britney Spears had hit herself.

Wembanyama spoke about the incident, expressing his unawareness of Spears' identity. Despite being cleared and receiving an apology from the Spurs' security team, Spears continues to demand a public apology from Wembanyama, the Spurs, or their security.

Silver expressed his faith in the San Antonio Spurs organization to support Wembanyama during his NBA adjustment. He commended their efforts, along with the assistance of the Players Association, in working with the rookie.

Wembanyama recently concluded his time at the 2023 NBA Las Vegas Summer League after participating in two games. The young rookie is now focused on adapting to the challenges and expectations that come with being in the NBA, while Silver and the league continue to monitor his progress and provide guidance along the way.