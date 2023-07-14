Portland Trail Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson has spoken out about the pressure on one of his fellow NBA rookies, Victor Wembanyama.

The Blazers toot Henderson in the 2023 NBA Draft at No. 3 overall, after the San Antonio Spurs selected Wembanyama and the Charlotte Hornets passed on him for Brandon Miller with the second overall pick.

When asked about Wembanyama having a “target on his back” after being drafted first overall, Henderson acknowledged the pressure the French sensation will face thanks to historic hype surrounding his NBA debut.

“Every day, every game. Definitely. It’s a lot of pressure being that guy and being just that high of a pick and being that kind of a talent,” he said, per Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer. “Not a lot of players have that height and that skill set. So, you’re going to have a target on your back.”

At 7-foot-4, Wembanyama is the tallest active player in the NBA and also one of the most hyped prospects of all time, so it's no wonder he will have a lot of pressure and eyes on him.

Henderson is also a top rookie entering the NBA and will likely be a contender for the Rookie of the Year award. Henderson joins Portland after playing two years with G League Ignite. Henderson made his Summer League debut earlier this month, but injured his shoulder during the first game. The injury is not serious, but the Trail Blazers have taken precautionary measures and shut Scoot Henderson down for the rest of the Summer League.