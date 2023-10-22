Lucky for Adele fans who want to catch her show in Vegas, she has extended her residency at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace.

Weekends With Adele, which launched last November, has 32 dates running from January through June 2024, Variety reports.

Adele recently announced on X that she wanted to extend it for several reasons, including calling the shows a life-changing experience.

“This residency, these shows have changed my life,” she wrote. “I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have.”

“I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have! Being on stage over the last year so up close and personal with an audience again after all these years has been a truly extraordinary restorative experience that I'll never forget,” she added.

The singer continued, “The looks on your faces, seeing you laugh and cry together, singing your hearts out and hoarding bags of confetti…It's crazy how joyful a show full of sad songs can be!! I've felt so much and learned so much about myself and you. It's humanized everything I thought was scary. Mostly though — it's just made me realize how much I really enjoy being on stage, that I'm bloody good at it, and that is 100% where I belong!”

Adele's current shows in Vegas will conclude on November 4 and then pick back up again on January 19. They're scheduled up until Saturday, June 15. And considering her enthusiasm for the residency, it wouldn't be shocking if she continued even longer.