No drinks for this Grammy-winning singer. Adele, 35, said she quit drinking three months ago and was ‘borderline alcoholic' in her 20s.

During a recent show at her Las Vegas residency, Adele opened up about her drinking, according to People.

“I was literally borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my twenties,” the singer admitted to the crowd.

Adele and quitting drinking

“I stopped drinking maybe three and a half months ago,” she continued.

Adele Reveals She Quit Drinking 3 Months Ago, Jokes with Fan 'Enjoy Your Whiskey Sour, I'm Very, Very Jealous' https://t.co/Qja2ZVLMfF — People (@people) October 18, 2023

Adele also admitted that “it's boring” to quit, and she told those in attendance that she drank too much when she was younger.

“So enjoy your whiskey sour. I'm very, very jealous,” Adele said to a fan who had been drinking all day.

Before these recent statements, she revealed that she “stopped drinking” after her divorce from Simon Konecki and her father's passing, Mark Evans, she told during a CBS special interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“That's one great way of really sort of getting to know yourself, is just drinking water and being sober as anything,” she told Winfrey during the interview.

Along with the news of abstaining from alcohol, Adele opened up at her concert about details regarding her birthday plan for her son, Angelo, who soon turns 11.

“We have got a busy week coming celebrating him. He is very much like me because I take my birthday very seriously,” she said.

On that note, it sounds like sober Adele is in a good place with her Vegas residency, clear-head, and upcoming son's birthday.