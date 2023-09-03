Adele has been a longtime fan of Beyoncé. In one of her shows, Adele revealed that she is attending the Renaissance World Tour. However, she doesn't seem all too sure about what she wants to wear.

In a TikTok video posted by @delly.formtheblock, the singer can be seen talking to the stage casually about her plans for meeting Queen B.

“I'm gonna go and see Beyoncé on Monday and I'm very excited,” Adele says, followed by an uproar from the audience. “You know I like to get dressed up every weekend and obviously this is her birthday show, so I was like, ‘I'm not going in silver', like, I love my girl.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I was awake 'til 3am the other night on Amazon buying, like, glitter ball clothes,” she continues. “She asked everyone to dress up so I'm gonna look really cheap in, like, a disco ball.”

Adele has been a known Beyoncé supporter and has publicly shown her love countlessly, like the time she won Album of the Year in 2017.

“My artist of my life is Beyoncé and this album to me, the Lemonade album is just so monumental,” the artist said during her speech at the Grammys.

The Renaissance World Tour has garnered the attention of a large amount of celebrities like Adele, BLACKPINK, and even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The clips that surfaced on social media only show just how worth it the concert is.