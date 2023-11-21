Did Adele finally put an end to the rumors that she and Rich Paul got married? Well, at a comedy club, someone learned the answer.

The speculation surrounding Adele‘s relationship status with American sports agent Rich Paul has finally been put to rest as the acclaimed singer reportedly confirmed their marriage during a recent outing in Los Angeles. The 35-year-old songstress made the revelation while attending a comedy show hosted by her longtime friend, Alan Carr, Yahoo reports.

Accounts from two attendees surfaced on celebrity gossip influencer Deuxmoi, detailing the unexpected admission. According to one eyewitness, Adele enthusiastically responded to Carr's inquiry about recent marriages, shouting, “I did!” The intimate gathering, hosting approximately 75 guests, provided a relaxed setting for Adele's candid revelation.

Described as a low-key affair, the show allowed Adele to enjoy herself without much fuss, seated behind the audience with a friend. Witnesses noted her carefree demeanor, even playfully heckling Carr during the performance, highlighting the close bond between the singer and the comedian.

This disclosure marks the culmination of months of speculation about Adele's relationship with Paul. The Grammy-winning artist confirmed her romance with Paul in September 2021 after initial denials in a 2020 Elle magazine interview, where she expressed her profound affection, stating, “I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him.”

Rich Paul, 41, the founder of Klutch Sports Group, representing basketball luminaries like LeBron James, became public with Adele in July 2021. Their relationship reportedly began after meeting at a mutual friend's birthday celebration.

Adele has been effusive in her praise for Paul, describing their bond as “incredible, open-hearted, and the easiest” relationship she's experienced. She highlighted Paul's humor, intelligence, and his captivating presence in his professional realm.

With this unexpected confirmation, Adele's revelation at the comedy show sheds light on her blissful marital status with Rich Paul, reaffirming the strength of their connection and bringing an end to months of speculation surrounding their relationship.