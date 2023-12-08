Mega-music-star Adele had a hot take on the viral dance craze associated with her hit song Water Under the Bridge.

Social media may be the cause of a lot of stress, anxiety and anger these days, but surprisingly Adele is finding some joy in what the internet has done with her Water Under the Bridge anthem.

Specifically, Adele was talking about the viral TikTok challenge in which users posted videos of themselves dancing to the chorus of Water Under the Bridge juxtaposed with the choreography from Megan Thee Stallion's Body music video.

On paper, the pairing doesn't make a lot of sense, but when you watch the videos (the good ones at least) it just works for some reason. It's nice to know the artist who sings the track herself, Adele, appreciates the mashup as well.

Adele spoke to the Hollywood Reporter in a wide-ranging interview, published Thursday, and said about Water Under the Bridge: “If you really listen to it, it’s not a happy song, obviously. But it brings me so much joy now.”

She continued, “Like in Vegas, I love doing a little bit of the Megan Thee Stallion dance. And every time I sing it now, I think of that funny viral video.”

Indeed, videos from concertgoers of Adele‘s Las Vegas residency show at Caesars Palace have captured the singer doing a bit of the viral dance craze as she sings the Water Under the Bridge chorus.

The phenomenon is another example of just how much influence social media has these days in regards to performers and their art. Song/dance challenges like this give fans a chance to interact with their favorite musicians in new and unexpected ways. Adele for one is embracing the creativity, even if it runs counter to the intended message of the art that inspired it.