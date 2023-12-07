Adele is one of the most popular musicians ever, but she recently revealed which group of people don't give a 'f***' about her.

Even amidst stardom, Adele, the global sensation, showcased her relatable side during a casual outing at a Beverly Hills eatery, sporting a makeup-free look and a laid-back ensemble, effortlessly blending in—except for her distinctive screeching laugh and her hit song “One and Only” resonating through the restaurant, TheHollywoodReporter says.

Amidst the hum of her tunes, Adele shared a quirky tidbit about her partner's travels—each time Rich Paul journeys, her music serenades through airplane speakers, prompting playful speculation on whether it's a nod to their relationship or a mere coincidence.

Her unparalleled appeal spans across demographics, from dedicated vinyl collectors to digital streamers, solidifying her status as one of the best-selling recording artists in history, with a staggering 120 million records sold worldwide since her debut in 2008.

In a recent interview, the singer, a devoted mother to 11-year-old Angelo, charmingly recounted a kitchen mishap while preparing 60 chicken kebabs for her son's school event. Despite the turmeric spill that painted her kitchen yellow, Adele tackled the task with characteristic humor and dedication.

What truly resonated was Adele's candid revelation about her comfort zone—she thrives in the welcoming environment of her son's school events, relishing the community spirit. Interestingly, she admitted feeling a tinge of nerves around unfamiliar adults, contrasting starkly with her ease and joy in engaging with the kids. “The kids don’t give a flying f*** who I am,” Adele quipped, highlighting their blissful indifference to her celebrity status, a refreshing break from the pressures of fame.

Adele's openness about her anxieties and her genuine delight in participating in school activities offer a glimpse into her unassuming nature beyond the glitz and glamour.