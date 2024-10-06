With rumors already swirling around the newest signature Adidas sneaker for Minnesota Timberwolves' star Anthony Edwards, the footwear brand is still capitalizing on the success of his debut AE 1 model. With a number of scheduled releases and new colorways slated to be dropped, Adidas will add this new color-changing ensemble to the calendar come November.

Shortly after releasing the inaugural Adidas AE 1, Edwards and Adidas teamed for a low-top version that we've seen Edwards sport through last year's NBA Playoffs and the Paris Olympics over the summer. A number of colorways have dropped in the low iterations, coming more seldomly and exclusively that the original counterparts.

Next on the release schedule, we'll see a metallic, iridescent colorway hit the shelves. Nicknamed “Iron Sharpens Iron,” the colorway is inspired by Anthony Edwards' relentless work ethic to be the best and use the competition around him to elevate his own game.

Adidas AE 1 “Iron Sharpens Iron”

Following the typical construction of the molded TPU upper seen in the highs, the Adidas AE 1 Low features a lower cut through the boot underlay of the sneakers. The official style code reads Iron Metallic/Core Black/Solar Orange with a striking iridescent hue throughout the uppers. Color changing from silver to purple and green, the shoe is complemented by the black booted uppers we see throughout the Adidas AE model. Finally, we see subtle hits of orange on the Adidas and AE logos, as well as peeking through the herringbone treaded outsoles. All in all, this could be the cleanest version of the AE 1 Low we've seen up to this point.

The Adidas AE 1 Low “Iron Sharpens Iron” is set to release November 29, 2024 and will come with a standard retail tag of $110, making these one of the most affordable basketball sneakers on the market at the moment. The release is expected to come through Adidas and should be available at select Adidas retailers like FootLocker.

