Minnesota Timberwolves' star Anthony Edwards left his first Olympic Games with Team USA Basketball as a winner and he's been celebrating in Paris ever since the United States' win over France. In celebrating his accomplishment, Adidas threw Edwards a special event in Paris and gifted him a custom “Gold Medal” pair of his signature AE 1 sneakers.

The Adidas-sponsored event capped off with Anthony Edwards answering questions on stage and ultimately receiving an all-gold pair of his Adidas AE 1 sneakers. The shoes were a surprise from his sponsors at Adidas and it's not likely that they'll be released to the public and instead reserved for Edwards himself. Adidas also put together a hype video of Edwards during the event, furthering the massive marketing campaign they've put behind him and his first signature sneaker.

The Adidas AE 1, gifted to Edwards in an all-gold sparkling brief case, feature a brilliant gold upper to perfectly match the Olympic Gold around his neck. They also seem to feature a translucent rubber bottom, which would be a first for the Adidas AE 1. It's unlike Anthony Edwards to let these sit in their brief case or trophy room at home, so fully expect him to break these out at some point during the upcoming NBA season as he flaunts his golden accolades.

Anthony Edwards finished the 2024 Olympics leading the team in steals (1.6 SPG) and ranking second in scoring (13.0 PPG), even though he started just one game. His talent was apparent throughout the whole tournament and given his first taste of gold, we can expect to see Edwards representing the Red, White, and Blue for many years to come.

As for the Adidas AE 1, they continue to be one of the hottest basketball sneakers out right now and Adidas is throwing the kitchen sink in terms of marketing and expanding Edwards' signature line. While there's no word on an upcoming AE 2, we'll keep enjoying the AE 1 while it's here.